NFL Will Play, Jerry Says - And 'Will Be An Inspiration' To America

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It was just before the NFL Draft when a teary-eyed Jerry Jones answered the question of the 2020 NFL season continuing on despite the COVID-19 pandemic with a powerful "yes,.''

Four months later, Jones is as committed as ever to his pledge.

'We all know what's going on in this country today,'' said Jones, speaking Wednesday to the DFW media in a virtual "State of the Union'' address as the Cowboys take another step forward in their stay-at-home training camp here in Frisco at The Star. "A 50-50 debate about going back to school. a 50-50 debate about wearing masks. It's all about a challenge. 

"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans.''

And part of the reasoning? 

"I think it's important,'' Jones said. I think it's important individually. I think it's important for the country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021."

READ MORE: Cowboys Bubble: '90% Of Players' Living In Hotel, Says Dak

READ MORE: Jerry Jones Open-Minded On Social Justice: 'We'll Do It With 'Grace'

Jones and the Cowboys aren't yet certain how many fans will be able to attend games this season at AT&T Stadium. But he noted the vastness of the team's home venue - three million square feet - as a tool in keeping fans safe and distant from one another.

"We'll adhere to all protocols,'' he said. "We'll adapt them to the uniqueness of our stadium. I think we're going to be able to have a great experience. I'm confident we have a very educated situation with our fans.''

READ MORE: Cowboys Are Wisely (Kinda) Climbing Inside A 'Bubble'

In addition to the undeniable financial challenges of COVID-19, Jones is sincere when he talks of football as a helper "at a time when people hurting.'' And so the eternal optimist in him wants positivity here.

"This is a time when I really want to be able to (look back and) say, 'Man, I was a part of something very different and very special, 2020, what a time to remember,'' Jones said. "And boy, did we do some good.''

