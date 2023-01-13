Coach Mike McCarthy has the Cowboys looking at their own baby photos in preparation for the road playoff game at Tampa.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are trying to tell themselves - and now tell the world - that all of the historic numbers that track this franchise's postseason failure, and failure against legendary quarterback Tom Brady - are ancient history.

How "ancient''? How to prove the point?

Baby photos.

Bucs QB Brady and his intimidating 7-0 lifetime record vs. "America's Team'' is a fact. But safety Jayron Kearse, getting cute with the calendar, responded, “It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about.”

And that's technically accurate, as Brady's Win No. 7 vs. Dallas came by a score of 19-3 in Week 1 of this season ... but in 2022.

But the point here: Brady's first win came in 2003, when his Patriots won, 12-0. At that time, In 2003, Cowboys defensive players Micah Parsons, Quinton Bohanna, Kelvin Joseph, Damone Clark, Osa Odighizuwa, Sam Williams, and DaRon Bland weren't trying to fight their way to the Super Bowl ...

They were trying to fight their way out of diapers.

And one more fact that coach Mike McCarthy had some fun with in team meetings this week: The Cowboys dug out of the archives and showed to the room the baby pictures of the 10 players who were alive the last time the Cowboys won a road playoff game. ...

(Dallas actually employs 12 such players but came up a bit short on pics of newcomer vets Johnathan Hankins and Xavier Rhodes.)

At San Francisco on January 17, 1993.

“We have zero responsibility to what’s happened in the past,'' McCarthy explained. "This is about our opportunity.”

The 12-5 Cowboys, who play Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night, are now acutely aware of the history, but ..

Does it matter? “No, not at all,” DeMarcus Lawrence said, while adding another age component here.

"I ain’t getting any younger,'' said nine-year vet Lawrence, 30. "This is the time.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!