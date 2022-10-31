'More Tony Pollard'? 'Bench Ezekiel Elliott'? Electric Win Leads to Cowboys RB Debate

If you were wondering how Tony Pollard would fare as the lead back for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday against the Bears, you have your answer. And the answer was so positive, it leads to more wondering ...

Should his role increase - even to the point that he's the "featured back'' over Ezekiel Elliott?

Pollard had a breakout game as he amassed 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys crushed the Bears in a 49-29 win. The Cowboys are not surprised ... and that includes both Ezekiel Elliott (who sat out with a sore knee) and the head coach.

"Tony is extremely confident, that’s been my experience since I arrived here,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “He doesn’t blink. He works the same every day, practices hard. He’s an extremely consistent player and person.''

And in terms of how it all manifests itself on the field?

Said McCarthy: “He runs with a lot of power. He breaks tackles in line and in second level. He’s not an easy guy to get down.”

Pollard, who is in the final year of his contract, has long been a "caddie'' to Zeke, the two-time NFL rushing champion. Dallas is still devoted to what Elliott brings to the table - "We're going to go as Zeke goes,'' said owner Jerry Jones after the game - but this Pollard performance - a series of "splash'' plays of the sort that Elliott does not make - could be an eye-opener in the building.

Seriously: Pollard literally "has a knack'' for 50-yard runs.

"Bench Zeke''? Maybe that's too drastic.

"Zeke vs. Pollard''? Dallas has been wise to never look at it that way.

But after a win that moves the Cowboys to 6-2 entering the bye (at which time Elliott and Pollard and the entire roster gets a rest)? A win that included 24 first downs, 442 yards of total offense and 49 points? "More Pollard'' should be the mantra. And how to get there should be McCarthy's "good problem to have.''

