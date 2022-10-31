What a Rush! Cowboys' Blowout Paced by Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard had to make a difference when he was granted only the fourth official start of his NFL career on Sunday, working in place of the injured Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dallas Cowboys running back provided that production and then some against the Chicago Bears, tying his career-best with 131 rushing yards and scoring three touchdowns. Combined with the extra points that followed that trio, Pollard built the victorious margin of a 49-29 victory.

Having arrived in Dallas three years after Elliott, Pollard has nonetheless made a name for himself as a potent, reliable offensive weapon. Those talents have often accounted for some of the bigger running plays in the Cowboys' recent offensive ledgers, a contrast to the grinding and pounding attack popularized by Elliott. Entering the Chicago visit, Pollard was averaging 5.2 yards in his four-year career, including a career-best 5.6 this season. While Sunday saw Pollard tie his highest rushing tally originally set against the Los Angeles Rams in December 2019, a 16-yard reception allowed him to secure his best output from scrimmage. It was also his first three-touchdown game,

Pollard's Sunday effort was the culmination of his promise to "haul it" while Elliott recovered.

"That's who he is, honestly," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "Him saying that statement is not about, 'Hey, give me 30 carries so I can show you.' It's, 'Hey, whatever Coach calls for me to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability.' Whether that's spelling Zeke in the past just in the run game or going out there and taking the starting role ... He's a playmaker. He's a weapon, and we'll continue to use him. He's just great for this offense and this team."

Prescott's endorsement, coming from a surefire part of the Cowboys' future is perhaps rather telling.

With Pollard's reliably breaking out when bestowed extended opportunities, Pokes prognosticators might be tempted to ponder the ensuing workload.

Elliott's future has routinely been called into question over the past few offseasons and some believe that this season will his last with the Cowboys. Pollard himself is set to hit free agency with his rookie contract set to expire, but some propose that the Cowboys turn the full-time rushing duties over to him.

For the time being, however, the Cowboys are satisfied with having both Elliott and Pollard's services in tow as they cap off a successful pre-bye slate at 6-2, opting to view the pair as "one" despite their radically different strengths.

"We're very fortunate to have this duo of backs," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We prepare that way. We scheme that way. Tony just took the lead spot and we planned on; the goal was to get him around 20 carries. Frankly if the game would have gone a different direction, he could've gone to 30 ... Tony is a very disciplined runner and he's got the home run speed.”

Elliott will potentially be ready to return, but Pollard will return to action with the Cowboys when they hit the road on Nov. 13 to battle the Green Bay Packers.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!