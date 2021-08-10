Cowboys 'Mock Game': How Much Did QB Dak 'Play'?

OXNARD, Calif. - There was unnecessary panic in the Dallas Cowboys streets when QB Dak Prescott first was diagnosed on July 28 with having a muscle strain in his back/shoulder. Now, on Tuesday, at the risk of pushing the emotional pendulum too far in the other direction, causing jubilation in those same Cowboys streets ...

Prescott followed up what sources tell CowboysSI.com was a "throwing off-day'' on Monday with a brief participation in Tuesday's "mock-game/walk-through'' here at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard on Tuesday - and then a more extended one-on-one session of throwing and route-running with Amari Cooper. ... a sort of 10-play "two-minute drill.''

Under Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, what used to be called a "walk-through'' is now a "mock game,'' and in our watching of the workout, it's essentially the same thing - a slow-motion execution of plays designed to be run in an upcoming game. Dallas plays at Arizona in a Friday preseason meeting, and there are no plans for Prescott to participate there.

But he did participate here, taking a turn with the offense after No. 2 QB Garrett Gilbert had done so, running the offense for a few snaps, including a soft toss to a receiver, before finishing the mini-session with a self-effacing triumphant thrust of a fist in the air.

McCarthy said a few days ago that Prescott is "doing some things as far as throwing and everything is on a rep count.'' But the Pro Bowl QB, coming off a lost 2020 season following ankle surgery, is clearly ramping up. And while he might get in some preseason game work, the Cowboys are committed for now to being "more conservative'' with the muscle strain.

So Prescott throws a bit, studies a lot, and clowns with teammates like La'el Collins a lot as well.

Meanwhile, two other Pro Bowl-level players earn mention: Receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) has come off the PUP list but did not participate outside of his teaming with Dak. And defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back), who has not practiced yet after starting camp on PUP, did line up with the defense in the mock/walk. Newly-acquired saferty Malik Hooker also made his mini-debut.

As McCarthy recently said: "This (careful approach) is more us than him. This is us being cautious, so I feel really good about where he is."

"Where he is'' is on track to be fully healthy, playing in Dallas' season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.