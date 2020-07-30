FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys obviously hope that potential starter Trevon Diggs is "wise beyond his years'' when it comes to his maturation on the field. But as the team gets training camp underway here in Frisco at The Star, a Thursday media visit with the second-round draft selection out of Alabama is prove that he's already adopting a mature philosophy about this COVID-19-altered 2020 NFL season.

“It has been a weird offseason,'' Diggs said on a DFW media conference call. "But football is all about adjustments.”

Seriously ... as the kid is prepping for his rookie season and figuring to go against some top-tier talent (even in his own camp once the veteran receivers arrive and are on the field, not to mention the work he's already gotten in with his his older brother, Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs) ... that may be among the most insightful takes offered this summer on the situation.

Diggs, who spent the offseason in Miami to live and train with his brother (who he still phones daily following every Cowboys meeting), was also asked about his thought "process'' in deciding to play, given the "opt-out'' choice now being offered to players.

"It wasn't a process at all,'' said Trevon, a preseason selection for the NFC East All-Rookie Team who recorded 37 total tackles, three interceptions and eight pass deflections for the Crimson Tide in 2019, on his way to being a First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC pick. "I had no intentions of doing that. I'm here to compete. I'm here to work and work hard. I'm looking forward to the season."

The Cowboys have their contract with Diggs (see the details here) and they have their plans for him. Yes, veterans Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis are all in line for playing time at cornerback. A new vet, Daryl Worley, can be in the mix, as can another rookie, fourth-rounder Reggie Robinson II.

But Diggs said he is aiming for a first-team slot as a rookie Cowboy - while at the same time understanding that climbing toward that goal is a daily process.

"You've got to make the most of the reps that you have,'' Diggs said. "Going out there and competing and making every rep count. Show as much as you can to the coaches, so you can have that opportunity to play. That's my main focus: Giving 100 percent every day, every rep."