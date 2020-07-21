FRISCO - "Carpet-bombed'' is the word being used to describe what the Dallas Cowboys did in the 2020 NFL Draft in order to re-stock their defensive secondary. And as a result, Dallas places a quartet of kids on the preseason NFC East All-Rookie Team - Defense.

Third-round defensive lineman Neville Gallimore is on the list, as chosen by our friends at SI's EagleMaven. The word on the University of Oklahoma product:

A premium pick in the third round, Gallimore has the traits you are looking for in a modern interior player, namely a quick, disruptive first step off the ball which can create the kind of interior push that keeps quarterbacks uncomfortable.

Another D-lineman, Utah end Bradlee Anae, also gets mentioned. The EagleMaven thoughts:

Anae ... projects as a more well-rounded end who could push for rotational snaps.

And then comes the "carpet-bombing,'' Dallas having selected potential starter Trevon Diggs out of Alabama in the second round and then tabbing fourth-rounder Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa.

Their reviews:

The brother of Buffalo star receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs is the former Alabama star who had a lot of first-round buzz before landing at No. 51 overall as the potential replacement for free-agent loss Byron Jones with the Cowboys. A lengthy corner with excellent ball skills, Diggs isn’t the athlete Jones is but he will likely make more plays when up to speed.

The Cowboys carpet-bombed CB with another lengthy option in Robinson, who was a press-man coverage CB at Tulsa but lacked the consistency to rise higher in the draft. Sound and patient coaching, however, could turn Robinson into an NFL starter.

If, once actual games begin, four of the 12 best defensive players in the division belong to Dallas? The "carpet-bombing'' from the 2020 NFL Draft will have paid off.

Again, EagleMaven's full review of its NFC East All-Rookie Team: Defense is here.