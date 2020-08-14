Cowboys Camp: Why Dak & The QBs Are ‘Seeing Red’

FRISCO - Dak Prescott is “seeing red.”

No, not due to any contract-negotiations unhappiness; the Dallas Cowboys QB is seeing red, as are the other three quarterbacks on the roster of new coach Mike McCarthy, because in a drastic change from Cowboys tradition, Dak and his guys rolled out to Friday’s first on-field training camp practice here at The Star in Frisco wearing the different-colored jerseys.

It’s obviously a McCarthy-instituted policy designed to alert defenders that QBs - given their value and vulnerability - are not to be put in harm’s way.

Maybe, until the QBs look at themselves in the mirrored buildings that surround the backyard at The Star, or watch film of the workouts, it’s more accurate to say that Dallas defenders like DeMarcus Lawrence are the ones seeing red.

READ MORE: Whitt - My Walk Through The Star - With Jerry's 'Grace'

READ MORE: Can 2 Rookies Become Immediate Starters?

READ MORE: Top 3 Position-Switch Candidates

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Provides Glimpse Of New O-Line

READ MORE: How Griffen Fits Into New D-Line

READ MORE: Top 10 Camp Questions Needing Answers

Stay with us all day here at CowboysSI.com and we will provide constant updates of our day at Cowboys training camp.

McCarthy used this practice, as many NFL teams do, when he was in Green Bay. Hey, it worked OK for the likes of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers ... and despite Dallas’ long tradition of doing no such thing - if it keeps $31.409 million man Prescott safe during practice session, it can work for the Cowboys.