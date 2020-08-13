CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Provides Glimpse Of New O-Line

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are undergoing some subtle but important changes in their vaunted offensive line, and in Wednesday's "State of the Union'' address, new head coach Mike McCarthy provided a pair of key details.

"Connor Williams (is) at left guard,'' McCarthy said of the team's incumbent starter there. "(But) he's still coming off the injury, so, we'll work him in as camp goes forward. (And) Joe Looney has been taking his snaps (at center) with the first unit right now.''

Read between the lines and that means that in addition to stalwarts Tyron Smith (left tackle), Zack Martin (right guard) and La'el Collins (right tackle), there is competition at the other two spots.

Williams is "working in'' at left guard, but McCarthy pointed out that Connor McGovern is doing the same. And Looney - who QB Dak Prescott praised as someone who proved himself in 2018 when stepping in for the now-retired Pro Bowler Travis Frederick - is "with the first unit right now,'' meaning that might not be etched in stone.

Also in play? Beyond McGovern (who can also play center), and Williams (who could do the same), Adam Redmond is a roster carry-over (at both spots) and Tyler Biadasz is a McCarthy-favored draft pick from Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Top 3 Candidates For Position Switches

And as far as position battles,'' McCarthy said of the competition in the next few weeks of "stay-at-home'' training camp at The Star in Frisco. "I'm looking forward to all of them. ...  I think we got depth throughout the team and there will be battles at every position."

Certainly. But O-line is of particular interest because it's a long-time strength of the team, with a major investment in building it - and a position group that benefits greatly from cohesion.

READ MORE: 'Stunner: Cowboys Change Direction, Sign Star DE Everson Griffen

READ MORE: '90% Of 'Boys Living In Bubble Hotel, Says Dak 

"Definitely,'' McCarthy said of that last point. "Philosophically, I've preferred to have your first five practice as much as possible together. I think that's the first component to finding rhythm and consistency in your offensive unit as far as pertaining to a fast start to the season. So, yes, definitely you'd like to get that locked down.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dak Prescott Q-&-A: 'I'm Excited As Hell To Be A Cowboy (For Life)'

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Dak Prescott Q-&-A: 'I'm Excited As Hell To Be A Cowboy (For Life)'

Mike Fisher

by

Michael_1016

Cowboys Change Direction, Sign 1-Year Deal With Former Vikings Star DE Everson Griffen

Stunner: Dallas Cowboys Change Direction, Sign 1-Year Deal With Former Vikings Star DE Everson Griffen

Mike Fisher

Training Camp Bubble: '90% Of Cowboys' Living In Hotel, Says Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Bubble: '90% Of Players' Living In Hotel, Says Leader Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

Cowboys And NFL Will Play In 2020, Jerry Jones Says - And 'Will Be An Inspiration' To America

The NFL And The Dallas Cowboys Will Play In 2020, Jerry Jones Says - And 'Will Be An Inspiration' To America

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'More Convinced Than Ever' On Eventual Dak Deal

Dallas Cowboys Ownership On QB Dak Prescott: 'More Convinced Than Ever' On Eventual Long-Term Deal

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry Jones Open-Minded On Civil Rights Movement: 'We Will Do It With Grace

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Open-Minded On Civil Rights Movement: 'We Will Do It With Grace'

Mike Fisher

Why Did Cowboys Ex Witten Pick The Raiders?

Why Did Dallas Cowboys Ex Jason Witten Pick Coach Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders?

Mike Fisher

What Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Says About NFL Lifting Of Tryout Ban

What Does Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Think About The NFL's Lifting Of Its COVID-19 Tryout Ban? He Thinks He's Ready To Take Advantage Of It

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Are Wisely Climbing Inside An NFL 'Bubble'

With the early COVID-19 returns in, the Dallas Cowboys and NFL need to climb inside their own 'bubbles' - And It Seems The Cowboys Are Doing Just That

Matthew Postins

by

jamdude

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Leaving NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Leaving NFL Network

Mike Fisher

by

h2mine