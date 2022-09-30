Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup.

It's happening.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb couldn't hold back his excitement Friday when talking about the return of his fellow pass-catcher.

"That's my brother, I can't wait," Lamb said. "You know, can never really just leave a wolf alone."

But at the same time, Lamb provided a warning to opposing defenses about what's to come now that both he and Gallup are lining up as a pack of wolves, if you will.

"Oh, a lot," Lamb said on how much he thinks it will affect coverages. "If not, then (Gallup's) gonna have a day. That's just what it is."

Despite Lamb emerging as Dallas' leading receiver last season, he and Gallup had played second and third fiddle to Amari Cooper during the past two years.

With Cooper now gone, the duo can now prove what they can do without Cooper. The one time they got a chance didn't go so well.

The only other game where Gallup and Lamb were the two top receiving options came in a 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Cooper sat due to injury, but Lamb exited as well after suffering a concussion during the game. He finished with just three catches for 14 yards while Gallup totaled five grabs for 44 yards.

Now with a chance to build on paired success, Lamb is excited for Gallup after months of waiting that he knows was frustrating for him.

"Just seeing him out there I know it's gonna be very exciting and then having him on the sideline for such a long time and now that he's healthy and just basically just watching us," Lamb said. "I know it was eating at him, so just for him to have the opportunity to be back out there I know it's a pleasurable moment for him."

With Cooper Rush at the helm, Lamb and Gallup now have a chance Sunday to gash a Commanders defense that has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (274) this season.

