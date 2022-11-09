Wearing No. 88 for the Dallas Cowboys comes with its unique pressures. The likes of Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant have created a legacy, and now it's CeeDee Lamb's turn. ... though there is the possibility that Lamb might have to share other "numbers'' with recruiting target Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week issues a positive statement on Lamb, lauding the former first-round pick as being "very deserving of being our No. 1 receiver.”

Said Jones on 105.3 The Fan: “He’s just turning the corner on. That’s always been there. But I think our offense is giving him and designed to give him a better chance to ... embellish ... that aspect of his game.''

In the same visit, Jones make his OBJ remark, noting that a "star on his helmet'' would "look pretty good.''

But that's not about a vision of Beckham, apparently recovered from knee rehab and eyeing a signing with an NFL team, overtaking Lamb, who in the last three weeks have put to bed some of the criticism that's been directed his way.

Through the last two weeks with QB Dak Prescott back after thumb surgery, the numbers from Lamb - who by the way has named Beckham as his "crazy'' favorite receiver to watch play - have shot up with back-to-back 70-plus-yard games.

Prescott also found Lamb for a touchdown against Chicago in the Cowboys' last outing.

He's becoming reliable. And for Jerry, a real threat.

“He’s a real threat to deal with as far as the defense is concerned. He can make those 20-yard plays, and we got to have those. And, so, he’s very deserving of being our No. 1 receiver.”

Lamb is also halfway to his receiving touchdown and receiving yards totals from last season, and the 23-year-old also averages the most yards per game for his career (69.5). The absence of 100-yard games jumps out because Amari Cooper, traded away in a dump-deal to Cleveland, has collected some of those in an eye-catching way. Maybe 6-2 Dallas fixes some of that on Sunday in its visit to 3-6 Green Bay.

But the Cowboys - including Prescott - remain confident in Lamb and his worthiness of his position on the depth chart and his membership in "Club 88.'' And if Dallas manages to win the OBJ Sweepstakes? That has a chance to not take away from Lamb's overall success, but rather to add to it.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!