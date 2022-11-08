Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. Would 'Look Pretty Good' With Cowboys Star on Helmet

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys continues to gain momentum.

Amongst oddsmakers, who now post the Cowboys as the favorite to land the highly coveted receiver. With Michael Irvin, who is guaranteeing Beckham signs in Dallas. With Mike McCarthy, who gave the free agent an "excellent" scouting report on Monday at The Star.

And, on Tuesday morning, with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who went on his weekly radio show and openly recruited the prized possession of what essentially is the NFL's transfer portal.

"We have all the appreciation in the world for Odell," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good."

At 6-2, the national narrative - and in-house thinking in Frisco - is that the Cowboys need to add an asset if they hope to catch the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and/or make a realistic run at Super Bowl LVII in February. Dallas attempted to acquire Houston Texans' receiver Brandin Cooks at last week's trade deadline but couldn't close the deal.

While Jones lauded his team's current receiving corps and labeled the imminent return of James Washington as "big", he also revealed how Beckham isn't just a fantasy in a helmet, but also an evaluation process that is well underway.

Jones said Beckham is a fit for Dallas, despite him coming off an ACL injury suffered in last season's Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

"We should be aware that Odell's coming off this knee injury, but he showed he can do it and do it well last year," Jones said. "So that would go in the mix real good ... his past history dealing with injury rehab."

Jones has hits and misses in acquiring big-name "missing links", winning Super Bowls in the 1990s with Charles Haley and Deion Sanders but also causing chaos and team turmoil with the likes of Terrell Owens and Pacman Jones in the 2000s.

Said Jones, "I think a veteran player, such as Odell, will hit the ground running in terms of being able to compete."

While the Cowboys fawn over adding the two-time All-Pro weapon to their offense - and a little vice-versa, it should be noted - Beckham is on the verge of medical clearance that could have him signing with a team and back on the field around Thanksgiving.

The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are among other teams interested in signing Beckham.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!