Dallas Cowboys LOOK: Cheerleaders Shoot Swim Calendar In Mexico
FRISCO -The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders recently traveled to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for their annual swim photoshoot. DCC will release a 2022 swimsuit calendar later this year but shared some of the photos on Instagram.
Also, here are some behind-the-scenes shots on location.
The success of DCC is undeniable. "America's Sweethearts" are an international brand, so much so that the star-spangled uniform hangs in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
The hit show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is ending its run on CMT after 16 seasons. The show first debuted in 2005 and is CMT's most-popular and longest-running TV show.
Don't fret, the stories of the squad will continue on a new platform and, according to the team, negotiations on a new partnership are ongoing.
“We could never have anticipated the outpouring of admiration and support from our fans and friends over the 16 Seasons on CMT’s Making the Team,” said Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli Finglass. “The global impact on our brand and the beautiful journeys of amazing performers and teammates have been amazing."
Hopefully DCC has something to cheer for in 2022. The Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing Wild Card loss in the NFL playoffs and now reloading for 2022.