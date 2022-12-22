Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Joins 7 Players at Pro Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announce this week that the best of the best from their "team'' - Kelsey - is going to the Pro Bowl as well.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys players aren't the only representatives of "America's Team'' heading to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

"Verified Kelcey is #ProBowl bound! We can't wait to see her represent in Vegas! ✨🎰🃏 @kendrascott | #ProBowl2023," the Cowboys announced.

Along with Kelsey, seven Cowboys players were named to the 2023 Pro Bowl, with two of them being first-time honorees.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and return man KaVontae Turpin are the first-time Pro Bowl selections.

Here's the list of Cowboys players in the 2023 Pro Bowl:

Zack Martin, G (eighth selection)

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE (third selection)

Trevon Diggs, CB (second selection)

CeeDee Lamb, WR (second selection)

Micah Parsons, LB (second selection)

Tony Pollard, RB (first selection)

KaVontae Turpin, return specialist (first selection)

Diggs is the first Dallas cornerback to earn consecutive Pro Bowl selections since Deion Sanders (1996-99). Parsons as among the seven Cowboys players in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in their first two NFL seasons. And Martin is of course an institution, almost surely bound for the Hall of Fame once his career ends.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games won't be about football this year, as they will include flag football games between the NFC and AFC, a full-field relay race, a strength and speed competition between offensive and defensive linemen, and a competition over the best catch, and, as part of the Feb. 5 event which will be held in Las Vegas. ... Cheerleaders!

