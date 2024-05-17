LOOK: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders share throwback photo with young Post Malone
Dallas Cowboys superfan Post Malone took the stage for his first-ever ACM Awards show performance on Thursday night at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
When he hit the stage, Malone was rocking a Dak Prescott jersey.
He performed his first country single, "I Had Some Help," before inviting Reba McEntire, who was hosting the awards ceremony, onto the stage with him for a special tribute to Allman Brothers Band founding member and guitarist Dickey Betts.
Malone and Reba McEntire gave an a cappella performance of the Allman Brothers hit "Ramblin' Man" in honor of Betts, who passed away in April.
After Post Malone's performance in Prescott's No. 4 jersey, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders took to social media to prove that Posty is a lifelong fan.
The official Cowboys Cheerleaders Twitter account shared a photo of a young Post Malone from 2006 and a present-day photo of the rapper/singer. In both pictures, Malone is flanked by Cowboys cheerleaders.
It's great to see a celebrity in today's day and age stay loyal to a team they grew up rooting for.
And with Malone continuing to see his star power rise as he enters his official country music era, we are here for it.