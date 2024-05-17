WATCH: Cowboys superfan Post Malone performs in Dak Prescott Jersey at the ACM Awards
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys headquarters, The Star, hosted the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday evening. Singer, and Grapevine native, Post Malone electrified the crowd at the at the 12,000-seat Ford Center.
Malone donned a Dak Prescott Cowboys jersey as he performed his new single. 'I Had Some Help' featuring country star Morgan Wallen.
Malone is possibly one of the most dedicated Cowboys fans of all time.
In 2022, he promised to get the number "88" (iconic Dallas jersey number, currently worn by CeeDee Lamb) tattoed on his face if the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.
In 2023, Malone opened a first-of-its-kind Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant and unveiled a Cowboys-themed streetwear line.
Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson traded in his Cowboys pads for cowboys boots to attend 'Country Music’s Party of the Year.'
The show featured performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson. It will be hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire.
The ACM Awards was a rocking success at the Dallas Cowboys' state-of-the-art headquarters. On the red carpet, several country stars including Scotty McCreery, were star-struck by the Cowboys' campus.
it's a gigantic victory for Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones and his $5.1 billion investment in the 91-acre headquarters.
“We all experienced first-hand last year what a perfect fit the Academy of Country Music Awards are with Ford Center at The Star, not only inside for the show, but out and around The Star District and Frisco as well,” said Jones in an exclusive with Bri Amaranthus.
“The stars of country music shine very brightly here in Texas, and we’re honored to be the home of this amazing celebration once again. We can’t wait to host all of the great artists and fans at Country Music’s Party of the Year!”
Opened in 2016, Jones harbors hopes of some day bringing the NFL Draft and possibly the scouting combine to The Star.