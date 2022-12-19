Cowboys Clinch Playoffs as Giants Win, But No Victory Parade in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys found a way to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars as they slumped to a 40-34 loss in overtime. ... though later in the day they learned they clinched a playoff spot.

The Dallas Cowboys lost a game ... and won a playoff berth.

The Cowboys did their finest Jekyll-and-Hyde impersonation on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they showed their best and worst versions on themselves in a 40-34 OT loss.

And coach Mike McCarthy is ready to put the whole dang thing in the rear-view mirror. ... except for the part about what happened late Sunday, when the Giants' win over Washington meant Dallas clinches a playoff spot.

This marks the first time since 2006-07 that they have made the postseason in back to back years. ... so why isn't anybody celebrating?

After leading 27-10 midway through the third quarter, the Cowboys unraveled in the second half amid several injury concerns and the inability to close the game out ... making a "move" to 10-4 while the Jaguars (6-8) create some tension in the AFC South race.

"Definitely disappointed," said McCarthy. "We'll take a look at this on the buses and on the [flight] home because when we touch down, we've gotta turn the page ...''

"The page'' means the Eagles on Christmas Eve. Stimulating, and yet ...

Turning the page on such a devastating loss will be challenging to do. In the end, Dallas had its chances to secure an 11th win and its playoff spot, but as we have seen over the years, the Cowboys don't like doing things the easy way - and they didn't in Duval.

Despite Dallas scoring 34 points, which is usually enough to win in the NFL, the Jaguars came alive in the second half and outscored their opponent 33 to 13 (including overtime).

"We'll keep working," McCarthy said. "And we'll react properly to this."

Reacting against the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles will be no easy task on Christmas Eve, but it is a divisional game with less riding on it than had been hoped.

With the Eagles now three games clear, the loss to Jacksonville essentially ended 10-4 Dallas' hopes of an NFC East title. So ... even as the overriding feeling coming out of Sunday's game is that the Cowboys had everything in their hands (literally in Noah Brown's case), only to let it slip away in dramatic fashion. ...

Accept the break from the Giants. React properly. Turn the page.

