NFC's No. 1 Seed Still in Play: How Cowboys Clinch

It's a longshot, but the Dallas Cowboys still have a chance at a bye and home-field advantage in the NFC.

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying their New Year's Day off after beating the Tennessee Titans on the road Thursday night.

And they are also liking what they are seeing from Sunday's NFL action.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a chance to capture the NFC East title with a win against the 6-9 New Orleans Saints, but Jalen Hurts' absence hurt the Birds as they were upset, 20-10. With the Eagles losing their last two games, the door is cracked open for the Cowboys to no only win the NFC East, but also snag the NFC's No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The most likely scenario has Dallas traveling to Tampa to play the Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend. But there are moving parts that allow for the dream ending:

1. Cowboys beat Commanders.

2. Giants beat Eagles: Not as likely given the fact that Hurts is set to return in the Week 18 finale against New York, which is slotted into the No. 6 seed regardless of any future results. This means the Giants could rest their starters without consequence in the regular season finale as they prepare for the playoffs.

3. Vikings lose one of last two games: Minnesota is on the road against the must-win Green Bay Packers today, while they visit the 3-13 Chicago Bears in next week's finale.

4. 49ers lose one of last two games: They are playing on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders in the late window and host the 4-12 Arizona Cardinals in the season finale. Also unlikely, but possible.

The chances are slim, but there is hope for Cowboys fans if they want the NFC playoffs to go through Arlington.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!