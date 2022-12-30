Cowboys Eye NFC East Race: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Practicing, Playing?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday, but is he ready to take the field in Week 17 against the Saints?

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFC East title as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs all but wrapped up. They still need a win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday or over the New York Giants in Week 18 - or for the Dallas Cowboys to lose against the Commanders - to make it official.

The injury to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has put what the team hopes is just a temporary delay in an East crown. Hurts went down with a shoulder injury in the Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears but finished the game.

Hurts practiced on Thursday for the first time since the injury, but there's no indication from coach Nick Sirianni if the third-year quarterback is ready to play this weekend.

Sirianni said Friday that Hurts threw the ball and looked good, but the team is waiting to see how the shoulder responds to the workout and the staff is "sorting through" if he'll be ready for the Saints.

If Hurts can't go, backup Gardner Minshew will again get the nod after starting the 40-34 loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Minshew played well, completing 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He kept the Eagles in the shootout and was throwing into the end zone for a potential game-winning touchdown on the game's final play.

The evaluation process for the Eagles will continue on Friday.

