Are Mike McCarthy's Cowboys missing out on qualified offensive coordinators? The three-pronged answer: Kellen Moore, Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain.

Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.

If McCarthy was really going to replace Moore, wouldn't he have wanted Hackett as a candidate? Does the delay mean Moore is staying?

"I don't want to play this game today,'' head coach Mike McCarthy said at the end of last week in answer to a CowboysSI.com question about Moore. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.”

McCarthy added that he planned on meeting with Moore on Friday.

As we write this, that means Moore has been under "evaluation'' for three days.

What allows McCarthy to not "play this game'' at a rapid pace?

We've written in depth about one reason: He's already got on staff a special assistant in Brian Schottenheimer, another McCarthy protege. Common sense tells us that if Kellen is dismissed, Schottenheimer simply moves up the chain.

But there is another name that's been overlooked.

Check out the Carolina Panthers website, where the 2022 hire for offensive coordinator was Ben McAdoo ... He's gone. Erased. Scrubbed. The new head coach there, Frank Reich (who beat out Moore for that job) is building a staff from scratch.

And right now, McAdoo isn't on it.

McAdoo is - you guessed it - yet another McCarthy protege. And in 2021, he worked in the role Schottenheimer worked in 2022, as a guy with coordinator-level talent staying in the game by working at a level that is beneath them.

Re-playing their dues, until ...

Another coordinator job comes open. Like the one that might come open in Dallas if McCarthy opts to move from Moore.

And that's why there is no hurry to complete the evaluation of Kellen Moore and no hurry to scramble for a replacement. Because maybe Moore is staying with the Cowboys ... or, if not, Moore's replacement candidates are already available to the Cowboys.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!