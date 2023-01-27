If the Dallas Cowboys let go of current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Brian Schottenheimer is a favorite to assume control.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he is not yet married to the idea of Kellen Moore return as the team's offensive coordinator. ... making it fair to speculate who else he might "marry.''

"I don't want to play this game today," McCarthy said when asked by our Mike Fisher whether he could confirm that Moore would be retained. "Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated."

The Cowboys' head coach said he hopes to meet with Moore on Friday, and maybe everything will work out nicely for Moore, who apparently just missed out on getting the top job in Carolina.

But, "if''? Who might replace Moore of a change is due?

That is where Brian Schottenheimer comes in.

Schottenheimer is on-staff as an "analyst,'' for the Cowboys. The son of the late Marty Schottenheimer - a critical and beloved mentor to McCarthy - joined the Cowboys coaching staff in an under-the-radar role last offseason after a stint as the passing-game coordinator with Urban Meyer's ill-fated Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 49-year-old boasts 11 years of NFL coordinating experience, holding the title with the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, and the New York Jets. His most recent stint was in Seattle, where Schottenheimer spent three seasons working with Russell Wilson.

Under the guidance of Schottenheimer, the Seahawks ranked in the top 10 in scoring offense each of his three seasons and even led the league in rushing once.

Scoring points was a strength of the Schottenheimer offense like it has been Moore's. But despite setting a franchise record for most points scored in a season (459), he was let go by head coach Pete Carroll following the 2020 season.

This is a key point: Schottenheimer didn't get "let go'' because he is a bad coach. Same if Moore moves on. Change happens, and can especially happen if a team doesn't win in the playoffs, or if it scores just 12 points (as way the case in the loss at the San Francisco 49ers), or if the QB doesn't develop (as is arguably the case now with Dak Prescott).

Moore vs. Schottenheimer? We don't know that McCarthy is looking at it exactly that way. But we can't help but do so.

