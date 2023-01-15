Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said his team is fully prepared for Monday night's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field inside Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will have been eight days since the 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Any benefit of the extra prep time?

"We didn't need it," Mike McCarthy said about the long week of preparation. "We're ready to go."

The Cowboys are looking to become dragon-slayers on Monday night, facing a quarterback, Tom Brady, who has never lost to the 'Boys in seven games.

But they are also looking to end a drought. Dallas hasn't won a road playoff game in 30 years. They haven't played in an NFC Championship or a Super Bowl in 27 years.

Yet history isn't on the Cowboys' minds.

"We have zero responsibility to what's happened in the past," McCarthy said. "This is about our opportunity."

McCarthy used baby pictures of players on the team who were alive the last time the Cowboys won a playoff game away from home.

As safety Jayron Kearse said, "It's 2023. [Brady] ain't beat us this year."

The Cowboys will look to start the new year off right with a win on the road in the playoff against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Kickoff inside is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. (CT). ... and we're about to see how "ready to go'' Dallas really is.

