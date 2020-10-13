SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Injury? 'Nothing'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Opinions, God bless 'em, are too often colored by emotion.

Facts, God bless 'em (even more), are ... well, they're facts. And when it comes to the assemblage of a football roster, taking into account talents and salaries and the balance of each, they are all that matter.

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys' future health and future contract concerns, what is the grand total that they come up to, in terms of facts?

"None,'' says team owner Jerry Jones.

Outside of the Sunday tears and the continuing sympathy for a Dallas QB who underwent season-ending ankle surgery, I remain mystified as to how many Cowboys observers think "somebody screwed up'' or "somebody is owed something'' or "something has drastically changed.

How much of that is factually so?

"None,'' says the facts.

Dak “should be ready to go for our spring work, the latter part of the spring work,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Knowing Dak and his makeup, he’ll be back out there soon.”

The Cowboys medical people project a five-month rehab. That puts Dak back on the field in April. Their projection isn't a guarantee, but it is a fact.

And what about the Cowboys contract people? Their position is also, to me, clear. 

Amid all the stories about "new leverage'' and "bets lost,'' the Cowboys and Dak Prescott (repped by agent Todd France) will simply return to the same franchise-tag-vs.-long-term-deal table they occupied all last spring and summer. And ultimately, they will either force themselves to agree on the former (meaning a $37.7 million franchise tag for 2021) or letting Dak hit the open market.

ProFooballTalk.com includes a third option, writing, "Dak might hit the open market in 2021.'' I'm not sure if this is pot-stirring or misunderstanding, but it's wildly wrong.

Short of Dak's ankle surgery secretly being of the sort that ended in amputation, the Dallas Cowboys will not be forfeiting the rights to their most valuable player.

Jerry on the ankle: "I don’t have any concerns. It’s all positive relative to a recovery. It’s positive to his chances of getting it back to normal. This is one of those that you can mend and come back and be as good as gold.”

READ MORE: Jerry: Dak Injury Doesn't Change Cowboys' Super Goals

Jerry on the contract: "Dak is deserving of anything you want to put on a piece of paper relatively speaking. If you evaluate what he can do to help us win championships, you can see that it's there. Plus, he's a leader at the premier leader spot. We've got make it work.

"So, what am I saying? I'm saying exactly the same thing that I said the last time we asked about this before the season started. It's a part of the game is the business and the contract part."

So, how many things have really changed? Separate your head from your heart to understand.

"None'' of them have changed.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could COVID Cause Dallas To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

Could COVID Cause Dallas And DFW - Home Of The Cowboys - To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

Mike Fisher

Jerry: Dak Injury Doesn’t Change Cowboys' Super Goals

Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott's Devastating Injury Doesn’t Change The Dallas Cowboys' Super Goals

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Lift DiNucci to Backup QB, Will Add Garrett Gilbert

.In the wake of Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, the Dallas Cowboys are adding a third quarterback to the roster to play behind Andy Dalton and rookie Ben DiNucci - and its Texas native Garrett Gilbert

Mike Fisher

Candid Cowboys: Teammates Talk Dak & More

Cowboys players were understandingly distraught and forthcoming about Prescott, his replacement Andy Dalton, defensive improvements and the game-winning field goal.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Contracts: Injured 'Dak Is Our Future'

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Injured 'Dak Prescott Is Our Future' - And That Promise Is All He Is Owed

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys DT Trysten Hill (Knee) Likely Out For Year

A Source Tells CowboysSI.com That Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill (Knee) Is Likely Out For Year

Mike Fisher

Dak To Dalton: What's Next For Cowboys?

Dak To Dalton: What's Next For The Dallas Cowboys On The Field, Off The Field And At The Negotiating Table?

Mike Fisher

Dak Surgery Successful; Cowboys QB Out Of Hospital Today

Dak Prescott Ankle Surgery Successful; Dallas Cowboys QB Out Of Hospital Today

Mike Fisher

Cowboys’ Jerry: ‘We’re All Heartbroken For Dak’

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Issues Statement on Prescott’s Season-Ending Surgery: ‘We’re All Heartbroken For Dak’

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 37 Giants 34: 10 'Whitty' Observations - A Win And A Dak Loss

Dallas Cowboys 37 Giants 34: 10 'Whitty' Observations - A Win Of A Game And A Loss Of Dak Prescott

Richie Whitt