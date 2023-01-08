The Dallas Cowboys will be watching … as the last time TCU won the title, Davey O’Brien was the quarterback and gas was 10 cents per gallon – 1938.

FRISCO - Dak Prescott and Gary Patterson kinda feel the same way about TCU vs. Georgia in the National Championship game on Monday night.

A bit “conflicted.”

A bit “bittersweet.”

Said Dallas Cowboys QB Dak, who played at Mississippi State in the same conference with Georgia: "I'm pulling for them (TCU), honestly. I don't know if I want them to win over the SEC, but I'm pulling for (TCU)."

See? Conflicted.

And what about coach Patterson, who for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football?

He built the program from punchline to prominence, with 10 seasons of 11+ wins, six Top-10 rankings and a Big 12 title in 2014. He remains the school’s winningest coach with 181 victories. There’s even a statue of him on campus. He was forced out late in 2021, ultimately replaced by Sonny Dykes. Now the 12-point-underdog Horned Frogs – with players mostly recruited by Patterson – have what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calls a "magical'' shot at a title.

After all, the last time TCU won the title, Davey O’Brien was the quarterback and gas was 10 cents per gallon – 1938.

“You put 24 years of your life into a place, you wouldn’t want something like that to fail,” said Patterson, who this season served as a special assistant on Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas. “If you’re sitting in my shoes, yes, it is probably bittersweet. But at the end of the day, it’s good to see them get where they need to.”

Good. But "bittersweet.'' And "conflicted.'' But also "magical.''

