Cowboys Dalton Schultz Injury Update; Potential TE Controversy in Dallas?

Dalton Schultz was a late scratch from the Dallas Cowboys lineup on Sunday night, the 26-year-old listed as inactive for what became a loss at Philadelphia after aggravating his knee over the weekend.

And if you were hoping to see No. 86 lining up in Dak Prescott's likely return against the Detroit Lions this week?

"I don't know," said Cowboys owner Jones when asked about how things look injury-wise with Schultz. "To me, that is a question mark. He was a surprise for me at the end of [last] week. ... We'll have to see as this week goes."

Jones speaking to 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday, is leaving open the possibility that rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot - who showed plenty in the 26-17 loss to Philadelphia - might have to again be the tight ends of record.

And maybe the tight ends of the future.

While coach Mike McCarthy has downplayed the idea, citing Schultz as a key "leader'' on the club, Ferguson, in particular, looked like someone who could rival Schultz for the TE1 spot.

Schultz was franchise-tagged in 2022 with a cool $11 million coming his way and will become a free agent in 2023. Depending on his and Ferguson's output, could a competition between now and then be in store?

Ferguson scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday night, totaling four catches for 40 yards in the loss. A "tight end controversy"? That's premature.

A big decision to make come the offseason? That is how roster and cap management works.

Many will be watching Dak Prescott throw this week in practice, and understandably so. But when CowboysSI.com is at practice inside The Stat, we will also keep an eye Schultz, Ferguson and Hendershot - for Sunday and beyond.

