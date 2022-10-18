Confused Cowboys? QB Dak Prescott Starting vs. Lions: Jerry Jones 'Yes'; Stephen Jones 'Maybe'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys had enjoyed the luxury of a four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush filling in for injured starter Dak Prescott.

Much of that success during Prescott's absence was due to Rush's ability to avoid mistakes.

But that winning streak came to a sudden end on Sunday night in Philadelphia when Rush threw three interceptions on the way to a 26-17 loss at the hands of the undefeated Eagles.

Those interceptions helped dig the 20-0 hole the Cowboys found themselves in just before halftime.

That performance garnered Rush a 1.0 passer rating in the first half, the lowest in the NFL in the first half of any game since Payton Manning suffered the same in 2015. It also quieted the recent rumblings of some fans who demanded Rush start the rest of the season in place of the recovering Prescott.

Prescott indicated after Sunday's loss that he expects to return to the lineup against the 1-4 Detroit Lions in Week 7. And on Tuesday morning owner Jerry Jones gave the all clear for "Dak is back."

But is the front office unanimously in agreement on Dak's imminent future?

"Well, that still remains to be seen," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

"Obviously seeing where Dak is feeling really good about himself, that’s the most important thing of all is that he feels like he can throw the ball the way he needs to throw it to be successful. Certainly, we’ll see what the week brings and see if he’ll be able to be consistent this week with how he feels with that thumb and we’ll go from there. But, again, I can’t say enough about Cooper Rush."

Prescott has been out since injuring his thumb in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and the team's winning streak afterward ignited somewhat of a quarterback controversy.

If Prescott isn't available against the Lions, his next chance to return would be in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 30 at AT&T Stadium. After that, the Cowboys will enjoy their bye week in Week 9, giving Prescott even more time to recover.

