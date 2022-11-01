Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: 'I Feel Like Myself'

If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

With Anthony Barr sidelined in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, Clark, who thought he would only be in on special teams, got the call to be in the thick of it what would become a 49-29 Dallas win over the Bears.

"First off, I just wanna thank God for this opportunity," Clark said after his impressive debut Sunday. "It's been a long time coming. It was a lot of times that I was down [mentally], but these guys in this locker room stayed by my side - no matter what - even though I was on the side [in the rehab group] with (trainer) Britt [Brown]. These guys always told me, 'It's coming. It's coming.'

"And today was the day."

With the thought of only a handful of plays on special teams out the window, Clark wasn't eased in. He was just ... in. Against the Bears, the rookie played 40 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams, finishing with six combined tackles.

His efforts didn't escape the notice of his head coach either. Mike McCarthy liked what he saw from the fifth-round pick.

“Looked good,” McCarthy said. “Had the highest mile-per-hour score, over 22 ... so I think that shows you his ability. It was good for him.''

Clark can flat-out fly. The 22.19 mph miles per hour is significant. That's Micah Parsons-type speed. Make note of that for future reference. Things are about to start moving even faster for the rookie from LSU.

"I feel,'' Clark said, "like myself.''

