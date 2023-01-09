Denver Broncos are the first - but probably not last - team to ask the Cowboys for permission to interview the accomplished defensive coordinator.

In the wake of losing a game, the Dallas Cowboys might be losing a coach.

The morning after their ugly regular season-ending loss to the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys received a request from the Denver Broncos to interview defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job.

The Broncos met with Quinn last offseason before ultimately hiring Nathaniel Hackett. Now that Denver fired Hackett after 15 games in 2022, it is apparently going back through its old list to begin a new search.

Since arriving in Dallas in 2021, Quinn, 52, has resurrected the Cowboys' defense from, essentially, worst to first. In 2020 the Cowboys were historically horrible in allowing yards and points. But the last two seasons they have been near the NFL lead in takeaways and sacks, a major reason the team has gone 24-10 with two playoff appearances. This season the Cowboys led the league with 33 takeaways and finished third with 54 sacks. Cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Micah Parsons have blossomed into stars in his system.

Quinn drew interest from several other teams a year ago - including the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings - but wound up staying in Dallas after receiving a "substantial raise."

"Having interest in your coaches is a part of having success," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. "We did everything we could to keep Dan on our staff last year, and we'll do the same this year."

Quinn was 43-42 as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, whom he took to Super Bowl LI.

The Broncos have formed a coaching search committee that includes owner Greg Penner and team co-owner Condoleeza Rice. They have already requested to interview New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and expect to interview Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and their own defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero.

Quinn's current challenge is stopping Tom Brady next Monday night as the Cowboys travel to Tampa for a Wild Card playoff game.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!