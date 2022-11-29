Dan Quinn 'Loves' This About Colts at Cowboys Sunday Night Meeting

FRISCO - Dan Quinn has, as a coach, developed a way to be both respected and loved, to be friend, teacher, mentor and taskmaster to his players.

One of the reasons it works? The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator is not shy about professing his affection for his players. And so ...

“I love him. He is a rare and relentless competitor,” Quinn said to launch a week that will be capped by a Sunday night visit from QB Matt Ryan, now with the Indianapolis Colts. “That’s probably one of the first things that you’ll find out about him ... He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing.''

That's one of Quinn's favorite slogans; he likes to say the same thing about Dallas star cornerback Trevon Diggs. But "DQ'' goes a step beyond with Ryan, who he worked with for almost six seasons when Quinn was Atlanta's Super Bowl entrant head coach and Ryan his NFL MVP quarterback.

"He comes across real clean-cut and nice,'' Quinn said. "But he is a tough-ass competitor.”

Ryan escaped Atlanta after that team's failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, being traded to Indianapolis and ... it hasn't quite worked out. He's a centerpiece of a 4-7-1 Colts team but he's thrown 10 interceptions in 10 games and leads the NFL in fumbles. He's also been sacked 32 times behind an offensive line that’s given up the most sacks in the league this year - a bad combo as Indy gets ready to face the NFL leaders (45) in sacks.

Maybe the Colts will try to survive against "elite-level'' 8-3 Dallas by relying on star running back Jonathan Taylor?

“Absolutely,” Quinn said. “He is a strong-size back. ... He’s got the speed to go the distance.''

Truth is, the Colts are nine-point underdogs here because they lack the weaponry to match up with Quinn and the Cowboys. So there can be a lovefest before and after the game. But during? This will be about Dallas earning respect, not affection.

