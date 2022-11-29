Cowboys 'Elite'? Move Up to 'Tier 1' in NFL Power Rankings

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have had quite a season. From losing their quarterback, Dak Prescott, in an embarrassing opening-week loss to the Bucs that saw Prescott miss five games due to injury afterward, to a four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, the season has been full of highs and lows.

A loss to a 3-6 Packers team at Lambeau Field felt like another low point. But that was before a big win at 8-1 Minnesota against a top-tier team that saw the Cowboys' largest road win ever, put the team back near the top of the NFC again.

And now, after a big division win against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving day, Dallas seems set for a run to the playoffs as one of the top teams in the NFL, at least to Pro Football Network.

The media outlet has put the Cowboys in the top tier of its power rankings after Week 12.

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Tier 1 | The Elite Teams The Cowboys join Kansas City and Philadelphia in the elite tier for the first time all season. Dallas’ offense has turned the corner since Dak Prescott’s return, and they have arguably the best defense in the NFL. 3. Dallas Cowboys The Cowboys only won by eight points on Thanksgiving, but it was a 15-point differential with under a minute left. Dallas pulled a Kansas City, playing poorly for a portion of the game, before running away and hiding after three straight possessions with offensive touchdowns. The Cowboys’ offense is meticulous. They scored touchdowns on three 10+ play drives, and three of their four touchdown drives went for 80+ yards. But Dallas’ well-rounded nature between offense, defense, and special teams is why Cowboys fans should sleep well at night. They have arguably the best pass rush in the NFL and are rumored to be the leader in the Odell Beckham Jr. clubhouse.

As it stands, the Cowboys would be a wild card team since Philadelphia leads the division. And if the playoffs started today - which clearly they don't - Dallas would be the No. 5 seed and would play the No. 4 seed.

Who sits at No. 4?

The 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat Dallas in that Week 1 fiasco that saw Prescott exit for five games with injury. If those seedings hold up, what a fitting way exact revenge, with a playoff win over Tom Brady, who has never lost to the Cowboys.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!