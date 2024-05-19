Examining the Cowboys' Cornerback Depth Ahead of OTAs
Since Mike McCarthy brought over defensive backs coach Al Harris in 2020, the Cowboys' secondary has had the third most interceptions in the NFL.
The Cowboys have had one corner make the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, and an All-Pro in two of the past three seasons.
Here is who will be joining the dynamic Diggs-Bland duo and grabbing interceptions for the Cowboys in 2024.
CB1: Trevon Diggs
Coming back from a torn ACL is never easy and it might take him some time to return to his All-Pro form. Cowboys got their ball hawking corner back on and opposing teams will have to avoid throwing him and Bland's way.
CB2: Daron Bland
Bland set the record for pick six's in a season with five last season. The record for pick six's in a career is 12 held by Hall of Famer Rod Woodson. At 24 years old Bland has a chance to break another NFL record by the time his career is over.