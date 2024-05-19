Cowboys Country

Examining the Cowboys' Cornerback Depth Ahead of OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs have been the league leaders in interceptions in two of the last three seasons. With Diggs returning from a torn ACL, the Cowboys might have the best cornerback duo in the NFL. But who will fill out the rest of the roster?

Koby Skillern

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:
Prev
1 of 4
Next

Since Mike McCarthy brought over defensive backs coach Al Harris in 2020, the Cowboys' secondary has had the third most interceptions in the NFL.

The Cowboys have had one corner make the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, and an All-Pro in two of the past three seasons.

Here is who will be joining the dynamic Diggs-Bland duo and grabbing interceptions for the Cowboys in 2024.

CB1: Trevon Diggs

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com /

Coming back from a torn ACL is never easy and it might take him some time to return to his All-Pro form. Cowboys got their ball hawking corner back on and opposing teams will have to avoid throwing him and Bland's way.

CB2: Daron Bland

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bland set the record for pick six's in a season with five last season. The record for pick six's in a career is 12 held by Hall of Famer Rod Woodson. At 24 years old Bland has a chance to break another NFL record by the time his career is over.

Published
Koby Skillern

KOBY SKILLERN