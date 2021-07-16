Cowboys Dominate List of Greatest Football Nicknames

Nicknames add to the legends that are some former NFL players. It's no different for the Cowboys.

FRISCO - It's the "dead season" for NFL action, which means we turn our attention towards lists and rankings, as we do each year at this time.

We know that football would not be the same without nicknames. They lend to the mystique and the awe for some of the NFL's most famous players. And a few who are infamous.

LISTEN: How Soon WilL CeeDee Lamb Be Cowboys No. 1 WR?

USA Today recently ranked the Top 101 greatest nicknames in football history. Anddon't worry Cowboys fans. Your team did not disappoint.

Right off the top of the list of 101, coming in at No. 100 is former Cowboys wideout:

100. Bob Hayes - Bullet

"One of the greatest players ever from the talent-rich Jacksonville area, Bob Hayes earned his nickname as a tribute to his blistering speed.

University of Arkansas product and former Cowboys running back Darren McFadden makes the list at No. 93:

93. Darren McFadden - Run DMC

"A college star at Arkansas who went on to enjoy a decade-long NFL career with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, Darren McFadden was dubbed Run DMC in homage to the legendary 1980s hip-hop trio.

A member of the original "triplets", Michael Irvin's legend wouldn't be the same without his famous nickname. He's on the list at appropriately, No. 88:

88. Michael Irvin - The Playmaker

"Michael Irvin’s nickname doesn’t require much explanation. The former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver taxed opposing defenses and made his impact felt every time he stepped on the field.

Players aren't the only ones in the NFL who earn nicknames. Former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells has a pretty famous one at No. 86 on the list:

86. Bill Parcells - Tuna

"Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells supposedly garnered his fishy nickname back while he was serving as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. He is said to have responded to practical jokers by saying, “Who do you think I am? Tommy the Tuna?” Presumably, Parcells was referring to Charlie the Tuna of StarKist fame.

Successful kickers are no stranger to nicknames, and current Cowboys placekicker Greg Zuerlein is no exception at No. 77:

77. Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein

"It never hurts when a nickname rhymes. Such is the case with “Greg the Leg” Zuerlein.

Former Cowboys backup quarterback Andy Dalton was successful in Cincinnati before coming to Dallas for one season in 2020. He's No. 73 on the list:

73. Andy Dalton - Red Rifle

"It’s not terribly exotic for a redheaded quarterback to be dubbed the Red Rifle. But it does tend to generate a bit of a chuckle when that quarterback is Andy Dalton, someone known much more as a game manager than a gunslinger.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cowboys stand-out offensive lineman Rayfield Wright is on the list at 70:

70. Rayfield Wright - Big Cat

"Converted from tight end to tackle, Rayfield Wright was far more nimble than contemporary offensive linemen. His nickname also could be considered a nod to his college team, the Fort Valley State Wildcats.

Former Cowboys linebacker Thomas Henderson's personality and off-the-field antics garnered him his famous nickname, at No. 56:

56. Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson

"Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson was known for his aggressive play on the field and flamboyance off the field. A native Texan, he received his Californian nickname from teammate Robert Newhouse after showing up to practice in a limo and wearing a fur coat.

Cowboys wide receivers have some of the best nicknames as you'll see on this list, and former wideout Raghib Ismail was no exception, at No. 50:

50. Raghib Ismail - The Rocket

"Before the Missile, there was the Rocket. Raghib Ismail earned his aeronautical nickname while running track in high school when a coach noted the way he exploded out of the starting blocks.

The 1990's Super Bowl-winning Cowboys had their share of stars and nicknames. A fan favorite, Daryl Johnson is at No. 48:

48. Daryl "Moose" Johnston

"Longtime Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston got his animalistic nickname as a rookie in 1989. Apparently, backup quarterback Babe Laufenberg noted that Johnston, at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, dwarfed the rest of the team’s running backs.

Arguably the most famous Cowboys quarterback also has maybe one of the most famous Cowboys nicknames at No. 46:

46. Roger Staubach - Captain Comeback

"Roger Staubach earned the rank of Captain Comeback by virtue of his penchant for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Including the postseason, the legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback led 23 game-winning drives and 15 fourth-quarter comebacks.

A fierce runner for the Cowboys, Marion Barber III earned a nickname just as fierce at No. 41:

41. Marion Barber III - Marion the Barbarian

"Marion Barber III’s nickname works two ways beautifully. Not only does it contain a rhyme and play off his last name, it perfectly described his physical running style.

Like Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson, Deion Sanders earned his nickname for his flamboyance on and off the field, and he's appropriately ranked at No 21:

21. Deion Sanders - Prime Time

"One of the greatest cover corners in NFL history, Deion Sanders actually received his nickname for exploits on the basketball court."

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White earned his nickname from a teammate and is at No. 15:

15. Randy White - Manster

"One of the greatest defensive linemen of any era, Randy White terrorized opponents with a blistering combination of strength and speed. Dallas Cowboys teammate Charlie Waters tagged White with his colorful nickname, explaining that “the way Randy plays he has to be part man and part monster.”

Size does matter. The highest-ranking Cowboys player on the list, Ed Jones was a legend in college and the NFL and comes in at No. 7:

7. Ed "Too Tall" Jones

"Legend has it that Ed Jones couldn’t find football pants long enough to fit correctly on his first day of college practice at Tennessee State. A teammate noticed and told Jones, “You’re too tall to play football.” Jones, who was listed at 6-foot-9 during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, wasn’t too tall to play football, of course.

If you're curious about the top nicknames in NFL history after Jones ... get the Top 101 greatest nicknames in football history here.

CONTINUE READING: Broken Blueprint: How Cowboys' Age-Old Rush To Super Bowl Is Flawed