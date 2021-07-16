How Soon Will CeeDee Lamb Be Cowboys No. 1 WR?

Year 2 might be huge for the newest No. 88 – The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - Since 2018, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has held the distinction as the No. 1 wideout on the club. Could that be changing soon?

The stage is set for things to possibly change in the wide receiver ranks, as Cowboys’ second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb looks to improve on a stellar rookie campaign.

Is it crazy to think Lamb could take over that No. 1 designation in just his second year on the team? Probably. But it doesn’t mean it can’t and won’t happen soon enough. ... indeed, our Mike Fisher reports that sources inside The Star think the "overtake'' is about to occur.

Cooper has not been the most reliable wide receiver since arriving in Dallas via the trade with Oakland in 2018. He’s disappeared from the offense at times and has dealt with nagging injuries that have kept him out of the lineup.

In fact, his recent ankle surgery might prevent him from participating in the start of training camp this month.

At the same time, by year's end, every year, Cooper despite the injuries - puts up Pro Bowl numbers.

Are there ways to adjust this offensive wideout scheme to better feature both Lamb and Cooper? Let’s discuss!

