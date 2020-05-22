Cowboys Ex Irvin: Jets Want a 1 & 3 In Trade For Jamal Adams

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - The New York Jets have a problem in contract negotiations with safety Jamal Adams. And Michael Irvin has a solution.

Irvin - who according to DFW native Adams is "like an uncle to me'' - delivers the news with an undeniable bias toward the player and toward the Cowboys. But the Hall-of-Fame receiver reports that the Jets "want a first- and a third-round pick'' in any trade for the All-Pro.

"Michael Irvin just texted me on the Jamal Adams rumor,'' noted 105.3 The Fan's RJ Choppy on Friday morning, passing on that Irvin said Adams "is great in coverage. Jets want a first and a third. He is great for that locker room ...''

The Jets' inability to do right by him in dollars and sense - in his view - now means a "stalemate'' and a new round of reporting on the possibility of an Adams trade. Every writer in New York scrambled about on Thursday night to essentially pen the same news, as we covered here.

The words "Dallas Cowboys'' are also mentioned - and we'll trust our judgment there, because the Cowboys have been "in'' on this concept since October 2019, when they did indeed attempt to trade for the DFW native.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended,'' the standout safety said during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 29. "I do. Not for what I’ve just done on the field but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year.”

Adams added via Twitter: "I want to be in New York!''

But those desires and expectations seem to be fluid. The Jets engaged the Cowboys in 2019 NFL deadline trade talks - talks that were not exactly "close'' - they Cowboys offered a first-round pick and cornerback Anthony Brown and New York essentially wanted three times that. The subject popped up again before the NFL Draft in April, when executives on both the Jets and the Cowboys opted to not shy away from the idea of a phone call ... that maybe never happened.

But the subject has been broached. Often. The dream (Dallas' and, we will educated-guess DFW native Adams', too) was launched.

And until New York Jets pays Jamal Adams like he's the best safety in the game? The subject lives. The dream lives.

Back in October, Dallas pretty much offered too little, and the Jets - maybe gauging the market without any serious intention of doing a deal - maybe asked for too much, at different times requesting a first-, a second- and a third-rounder plus the involvement of an All-Pro offensive lineman, Zack Martin or Tyron Smith.

Along the way, Adams expressed some dissatisfaction with the Jets. But then Adams, 24, the LSU product and Carrollton native who still spends a lot of time in DFW, swallowed that dissatisfaction. Why? He surely worked on the assumption that New York would acknowledge that their top pick (sixth overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, who has become a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, has lived up to the billing. ... and lived up to a contract in excess of what the Chicago Bears have done with free safety Eddie Jackson, who recently became the highest-paid player at the position after signing a four-year, $58.4 million extension that includes $33 million in guaranteed money.

“As all of you know, Jamal is an amazing player,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said. “We saw what he did all year ... He did so many good things. He’s a special guy.”

But October became January. And then January became April. And now the foot-dragging (by both sides, really, because just like the Cowboys' negotiations with QB Dak Prescott, it takes dual cooperation) starts moving the parties into OTA time.

“I’ve proven that I’m the best safety doing it right now,” Adams recently said, making his public pitch to the Jets ... and, presumably, anybody else interested in listening. “I’m not trying to be paid just to be 'the highest-paid whatever.' I’m trying to get paid for my status and what I’ve done. That’s what I’m about right now.”

Michael Irvin is biased. But he's also plugged in. And the idea of "Adams to Dallas''? That's part of what Irvin is about right now.

