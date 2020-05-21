CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Jamal Adams Stalemate Means Jets Trade Talks, Per Report; The Cowboys View

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The New York Jets have continued to try to say the right things about a contract extension for elite safety Jamal Adams. But their inability to do right by him in dollars and sense - in his view - now means a "stalemate'' and a new round of reporting on the possibility of an Adams trade.

That's Gary Myers, the respected New York football writer using the word "stalemate.'' We'll trust his judgment there.

The words "Dallas Cowboys'' are also mentioned - and we'll trust our judgment there, because the Cowboys have been "in'' on this concept since October 2019, when they did indeed attempt to trade for the DFW native.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended,'' the standout safety said during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 29. "I do. Not for what I’ve just done on the field but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year.”

Adams added via Twitter: "I want to be in New York!''

But those desires and expectations seem to be fluid. The Jets engaged the Cowboys in 2019 NFL deadline trade talks - talks that were not exactly "close'' - they Cowboys offered a first-round pick and cornerback Anthony Brown and New York essentially wanted three times that. The subject popped up again before the NFL Draft in April, when executives on both the Jets and the Cowboys opted to not shy away from the idea of a phone call ... that maybe never happened.

But the subject has been broached. Often. The dream (Dallas' and, we will educated-guess DFW native Adams', too) was launched.

And until New York Jets pays Jamal Adams like he's the best safety in the game? The subject lives. The dream lives.

Back in October, Dallas pretty much offered too little, and the Jets - maybe gauging the market without any serious intention of doing a deal - maybe asked for too much, at different times requesting a first-, a second- and a third-rounder plus the involvement of an All-Pro offensive lineman, Zack Martin or Tyron Smith.

Along the way, Adams expressed some dissatisfaction with the Jets. But then Adams, 24, the LSU product and Carrollton native who still spends a lot of time in DFW, swallowed that dissatisfaction. Why? He surely worked on the assumption that New York would acknowledge that their top pick (sixth overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, who has become a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, has lived up to the billing. ... and lived up to a contract in excess of what the Chicago Bears have done with free safety Eddie Jackson, who recently became the highest-paid player at the position after signing a four-year, $58.4 million extension that includes $33 million in guaranteed money.

“As all of you know, Jamal is an amazing player,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said. “We saw what he did all year ... He did so many good things. He’s a special guy.”

But October became January. And then January became April. And now the foot-dragging (by both sides, really, because just like the Cowboys' negotiations with QB Dak Prescott, it takes dual cooperation) starts moving the parties into OTA time.

Maybe an Adams deal with the Jets will happen tomorrow. Or maybe ...

Yes, it's a business. Yes, Jets talks with Adams could break down. Yes, if there is an opening up of a window for a bidder? Dallas will be a bidder.

“I’ve proven that I’m the best safety doing it right now,” Adams recently said, making his public pitch to the Jets ... and, presumably, anybody else interested in listening. “I’m not trying to be paid just to be 'the highest-paid whatever.' I’m trying to get paid for my status and what I’ve done. That’s what I’m about right now.”

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Elindio42
Elindio42

It doesn't make sense to let Byron go and pay the price for this diva.

Mike Fisher
Mike Fisher

Editor

My man RJ Choppy kind of made that same point to me this am on 105.3 The Fan ... I think Adams is on a way different level, though ...

IndyCarTim
IndyCarTim

I think people confuse Jamal's confidence with 'diva'. I don't think he's a diva at all. Is he confident? Yes. Should he be? Emphatic yes. And even if it was even swap of Byron Jones and Jamal Adams, give me Adams any day. This deal needs to get done assuming the Jets will take what's fair. Maybe the Cowboys can help them in the draft...

Johnnybe81
Johnnybe81

If we can get a monster talent like Adams then we should do whatever it takes to get him he’s a real difference maker by far the best safety in the game

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

CFD

Cowboys Get Aldon Smith In; Scoop on Randy Gregory

Aldon Smith is In; Suspended Dallas Cowboys Randy Gregory’’s Reinstatement? Here’s the Scoop

Mike Fisher

Source Re: '$45M' - Dak Hasn't Countered With 5-Year Proposal To Cowboys

Source Re: '$45M' - Dak Prescott Hasn't Countered With Any Sort Of 5-Year Contract Proposal To the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys MythBuster: 'Overpay Dak, Team Can't Win'

Dallas Cowboys MythBuster: 'If They Overpay Dak, The Team Can't Win' - Where Is The '13.1-Percent' Proof Of This?

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

He's Hip: Will Cowboys Tyrone Crawford Start Over Aldon Smith?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is feeling better than expected after rehabbing back from season-ending surgery on both of his hips in October of 2019. He's back ... and so is Aldon Smith

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Cowboys 2020 TE Update: Life without Witten … again

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at tight end as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins

Dallas Cowboys 2020 LB Update: Smith, Vander Esch, Lee keep things steady

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at linebacker as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins

Game-Changer: NFL Reinstates DE Aldon Smith To Cowboys - Risk/Reward Rewarded

Get Beyond the Hype: As Aldon Smith is Allowed To Return To The NFL via The Commissioner's Reinstatement ... How Many Zeroes Are Cowboys Really Paying Aldon Smith?

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Reinstated Cowboys DE Aldon Smith: A Gym Monster Bonding With Military Vets'

Jay Glazer's Reports On the Development Of Newly Reinstated Dallas Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Are More Than Glowing - Physically and In Every Other Way

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Aldon Smith Reinstated

All-Pro Defensive End Aldon Smith has been reinstated to the National Football League.

BriAmaranthus