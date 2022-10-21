Cowboys vs. Lions: Ezekiel Elliott and Which Team Will 'Play Out of Their Minds'?

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had just his second touchdown of the season in Sunday's 26-17 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.

But if his career history is any indication, Zeke could be in for another trip to the end zone when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Elliott has five total touchdowns in three career games against Detroit, his second-most against non-NFC East teams. When he and the Cowboys last faced the Lions in 2019, Elliott had just 77 total yards, but found the end zone through the air and on the ground.

That 2019 Detroit defense allowed the second-most yards per game (400.4). Recent history once again favors Elliott, as the 2022 Lions defense is surrendering the most offensive yards per game (428.6) this season.

But Elliott isn't wasting his time looking at the porous stats the Lions have posted this year.

"I think stats are stats, it's still pro football," Elliott said. "They're still pros, they still have great players. They might have been last the first six weeks, but they can come out Sunday and play out of their minds. So you gotta prepare like that."

Against Detroit in 2018, Elliott rushed for 152 yards on 25 carries and caught all four his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. The rushing total still stands as the third-highest of his career. Reaching that number on Sunday will be difficult since he's now splitting a backfield with Tony Pollard, but running the ball at will is still on the agenda.

"I don't think it really matters if they were first or last, I think we still need to run the football," Elliott said. "I think it's that important."

The return of quarterback Dak Prescott could give Dallas another level of explosiveness on offense against the Lions. With the potential to build an early lead against a soft Detroit defense, Elliott could be well on his way to repeating his successful history against the Lions.

Dallas and Detroit kickoff at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!