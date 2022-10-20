FRISCO - "I am.''

And that ought to do it, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott meeting with the media here inside The Star on Thursday to announce his full return from the thumb injury and surgery that has sidelined him for the last five weeks.

Prescott offered some additional framework to his declaration, adding, “I think, anyway.” But this is all but a done deal, with Sunday's home game in NFL Week 7 against the 1-4 Detroit Lions set to mark the hoped-for unleashing of what was the league's No. 1 offense in 2021 under the leadership of the charismatic team leader Prescott.

"Dak had a good work day (on Wednesday),'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday morning. "He was on a pitch count. Threw it 40 times. He looked very good.''

What's needed now? More "rhythm and timing,'' McCarthy said.

Dak underwent a rigorous Wednesday practice that included a full 70-play "mock game," and he followed that up on Thursday with full participation at practice. He said on Thursday that he will not need to wear a brace on his throwing hand.

Will there be rust after the thumb surgery and rehab? The Cowboys acknowledge that. Are the the Lions, struggling without having kept an opposing team under 28 points this season, an inviting foe for Dak's return? Possibly.

But the opponent doesn't matter. This is about Prescott - and what the Dallas Cowboys believe he can deliver now that Dak is back.

“I had a good practice today,'' Prescott said. "I’m right where I need to be.”

