The Cowboys’ Zeke ‘S—t Show’? Canceled

Zeke’s work? ‘A lot of it was just making sure I was ready to come and make up for my shit show last year,’ the Cowboys star says.

FRISCO - “The Ezekiel Elliott Shit Show” has been canceled.

And now the Dallas Cowboys resume their regularly-scheduled programming: “The Feed Zeke Show.”

Co-starting, as of Sunday according to the running back, not only the team’s five victims but also the overcome referees.

“This year, a lot of it’s about my body,” Elliott said before the Cowboys’ NFL Week 6 visit to New England, which resulted in a thrilling 35-29 OT win., “A lot of it was just making sure I was ready to come and make up for my shit show last year.”

A truthfully-unvarnished Zeke is the best media-interview version of Zeke. And Elliott on the field? That’s been a fine version in 2021 as well, as he’s played a pivotal role in Dallas’ 5-1 start.

Also pivotal on Sunday, according to Elliott? Beating the refs.

“There is no excuse for that,” Elliott said. “That’s ridiculous, the way they called that game. So, I mean, at least we were able to overcome the Patriots and the zebras.”

Elliott had 244 carries for 979 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has been battling a knee injury and sore ribs this year, but in six games already, while sharing the load with Tony Pollard, he has 521 yards and has already surpassed his TD number with six.

The Cowboys running back wants to not only be better than the opponents and the zebras, but also concedes to a desire to develop as a person.

“I just think that every year you gotta develop as a player, as a person, as a leader, as a teammate, as a boyfriend, a brother, everything,” Elliott said. “So, every year, you gotta get better. So, if I’m just staying the same from the last year, then I’m not doing my job.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott has repeatedly said Elliott looks the best he has in his career this season. Prescott believes Elliott’s increased conditioning has been a big factor in his play in 2021.

“I’ve seen a lot of good Zeke and there’s a lot left to be, so I would say yes just for him being older, him being experienced, him knowing the whole offense,” said teammate and close pal Dak Prescott. “And there’s going to be more of those performances to come.”

Let “The Feed Zeke Show” play on …