Dak Wins Player of the Week For Limp-Off Win

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has experienced three straight days of good news.

*On Sunday, he engineered Dallas' 35-29 overtime in at New England to push Dallas to 5-1.

"He taps into his confidence,'' coach Mike McCarthy said. "Never wavered. ... He's on top of his game right now.''

*On Monday, as CowboysSI.com was first to report, he got the results of the MRI on his right calf, which caused him discomfort on the game-winning 35-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb that won the game.

"That's the goal,'' a source told us of Prescott resting and rehabbing his calf strain during this bye week but playing in NFL Week 8 at Minnesota.

*And on Tuesday, Dak and the Cowboys learned that Prescott had won NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his noteworthy performance in New England.

“Life keeps throwing punches and I’ll keep throwing them back,” said Prescott after the game while wearing a protective boot that he was also using on Monday. “It doesn’t hurt as bad when you score and win the game.”

It doesn't hurt when the two-time Pro Bowl QB overcomes a handful of errors by befuddling Patriots coach Bill Belichick in an all-time manner, as Prescott finished with 445 yards (the most ever given up by a Belichick-coached Pats team) and three touchdowns on 36-of-51 passing.

Prescott on the season has 16 TDs to four interceptions, with 1,813 passing yards, numbers that put him in the same statistical stratosphere as the Bucs' Tom Brady and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Immediately, the Cowboys want to make sure Prescott doesn't strain himself lifting any hardware.

“The word is 'optimistic,' but with any calf strain, there is a variance in (recovery) time,'' McCarthy said. "The bye week is right on time.”

And besides, NFC Player of the Week isn't the trophy Prescott is targeting.

"We know,'' Dak said, his eyes on the biggest prize, "we're for real.''

