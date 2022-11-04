Dine OR Dash? Nope - Cowboys 'Gotta Have 2 RBs,' Insists Coach

Tony Pollard excelled on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Bears. In the "Dak's Back'' 49-29 win, Pollard rushed for 131 yards, and three touchdowns with Zeke Elliott sidelined with a knee injury.

But any thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys leaning on just Pollard were quickly squashed this week by running backs coach Skip Peete.

"I've always felt - at that position - you've always gotta have two guys that help each other," said Peete. "And it helps if the running styles are a little bit different. The contrast presents a different effect to the defense. I learned that a long time ago."

Elliott plays with a punishing style; he finishes. Pollard offers lightning-fast speed and majestic moves.

On their own, they are good.

But together? They are causing problems for defenses as part of an offense with balance.

Owner Jerry Jones said the offense "Goes as Zeke goes," and we get that. But it's clear that both Elliott and Pollard complement each other, and that it's not a one-man show - for either man.

"(Halfbacks like Pollard) are always going to have a bigger average, and make more explosive plays but, at the end of the day, when you get into certain games, the race car can't handle that punishment because they get worn down,'' said Peete.

"I think you need both (types)," said Peete. ... who in this analogy might consider Pollard the "race car'' and Elliott the "tank.''

If the Cowboys want to go deep into the playoffs, it is clear that in the team's opinion, the offense will need Elliott and Pollard to share the running back load - Dine AND Dash.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!