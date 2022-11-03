Cowboys Dak Prescott's 'Best Game': QB 'Feeling Great', Gaining Confidence

Dak Prescott looked all the way back at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as his Dallas Cowboys hung a 40-burger on Chicago with a 49-29 victory.

What comes next? Do it again. Only even better.

In Dak's second game back from his thumb injury, there were no signs of rust. He was in a rhythm early, and that led to three touchdowns on the Cowboys' first three drives. The first half was an offensive explosion, with Dak feeling good being back in the saddle.

“I felt great, and it felt great,” Prescott said post-game. “As I’ve told y’all, I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself and this team and what we are capable of doing."

After his performance against Detroit that some people were unhappy with, the critics can't find much wrong with what Dak did on Sunday. He completed 21 of his 27 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also showed his running ability, gaining 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

He was in total command of the offense on Sunday. But it wasn't all Dak. Tony Pollard had himself a day with 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. For Prescott, he wasn't surprised one bit.

Said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy: "I thought Dak played his best game of the year."

Now, honestly, all things considered, that isn't really saying much. It'll mean much more if he does it again, though as "OK'' Dallas at 6-2 will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next at Lambeau Field on Nov. 14.

