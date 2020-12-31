Cowboys 'Good Guy' Zeke On His Health & 1,000 Yards

Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Wins An Honor From The DFW Media - The Dallas Cowboys 'Good Guy Award' - And He's 'Feeling Good' For Sunday

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott just won the DFW media "Good Guy Award'' for his cooperative availability to reporters. But there's another sort of "availability'' that is even more important.

"I'm feeling good. I felt good after Sunday," said Zeke, who has been hampered by a calf injury but who does not appear on the Wednesday injury report ahead of this week's maybe-playoff-play-in game at New York. "I'd probably say Sunday I probably felt the freshest I've felt since that first Philly game (Nov. 1)."

The proof was in the numbers. He rushed for a season-best 105 yards in the Cowboys' 37-17 win over the Eagles. A similar performance could secure a win at the Giants. Something less statistically and the two-time NFL rushing champion could still reach the 1,000-yard mark.

"To get 1,000 yards, it would mean a lot,'' said Elliott, who is at 937 now and therefore needs 63 yards in the regular-season finale. "I'm not really worried about it. I want to win this football game and get a shot in the playoffs," he said.

Should he get to the numbers goal, as DallasCowboys.com points out, Elliott would join Hall-of-Famers Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith as the only Cowboys with four 1,000-yard rushing seasons in their first five NFL seasons.

Should he get to the bigger goal? Elliott is already on-record as believing Dallas is a "dangerous'' threat in the NFC Playoffs. First things first, though, as the 6-9 Cowboys must beat the Giants, and then hope Washington loses to the Eagles.

READ MORE: Jerry Jones Addresses Idea Of Firing Himself As Cowboys GM

READ MORE: 'I Want To Be A Head Coach' - Kellen Moore, Cowboys Heir But Boise Fave

With those two results, the NFC East title comes to DFW.

"Getting 1,000 yards in this league, it's not easy,'' Zeke said. "It's definitely not easy. And it is an accomplishment. But it's not really something I'm focused on."