'I Want To Be A Head Coach' - Kellen Moore, Cowboys Heir But Boise State Favorite

'I Want To Be A Head Coach,' Says Kellen Moore, Who Is Both A Dallas Cowboys Heir And The Favorite For The Boise State Job

FRISCO - "I want to be a head coach,'' Kellen Moore said on Monday night, and considering the fact that two sources tell CowboysSI.com that the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator is Boise State’s top choice for its head coaching job, that could be that.

But thanks to timing, responsibility and money, it's a bit more complicated than that.

Moore, the respected 32-year-old assistant and forever hero at his alma mater, has been largely unrevealing regarding what a source tells us what at least an "unofficial interview'' with Boise State. (In a Zoom-meeting era, an "interview'' might have a new, loose definition.) Essentially confirming this, Moore conceded he "will go through this process and we’ll see where it’s at.''

Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is reportedly the other finalist for a position that might represent Moore's "dream job.''

“Obviously, Boise is a unique one for me, special to me,” said Moore, who starred at quarterback for Broncos, posting an incredible 50-3 record. “I love that place. (But) I’m just focused on this game. We’ll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us.”

"This game'' is 6-9 Dallas at the Giants in NFL Week 17, a Sunday meeting that will help determine whether the Cowboys advance to the playoffs. (They need a victory combined with a Washington loss to Philadelphia.) But one path needn't collide with the other; Moore, a Jones family favorite but also the first Heisman Trophy Award finalist in Boise State history, will be given plenty of room, by both potential 2021 employers, to make his life-changing decision.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones has publicly urged Moore to "be patient'' in his career search, a hint that Jones believes that great things are in store for Moore in the NFL. Moore, wisely, is working toward handling the first opportunity first.

“Obviously, (I'm) really focused on that we have this awesome chance to win the NFC East, as crazy as this season has been. So let’s go for this thing, and let’s see what happens.”