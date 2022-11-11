When the Dallas Cowboys hit the road on Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, linebacker Micah Parsons will be approaching the game with a unique mentality - a mindset he learned from his grandma.

“My Grandma told me: If you see a roach and it’s fooling around, do you step on it and bury it, or do you let it rebuild and get back to life?” Parsons told Yahoo Sports. “You step on it. I live life with no remorse. You can’t have no remorse in this game [or] it turns up to bite you.”

The Packers, who came into the season considered a contender, have not looked like the Packers of old. Making matters worse is the slow start of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, leading to a 3-6 record.

To Parsons, none of this means that Rodgers can be counted out - quite the contrary.

“He can make any throw, he scrambles, he moves the pocket,” said Parsons, who thinks so highly of the icon that he's talked about seeking a post-game autographed jersey. “I’m expecting the unexpected because we’re not going to see the Aaron Rodgers we saw all year.”

While the Packers look like a wounded animal on paper, Rodgers has seemingly always had the Cowboys' number in his career. ... So much so that as a starter he sports a 7-3 record all-time against Dallas, including the playoffs.

Anything can happen here, and that's really Parsons' message. Therefore, Parsons and the Cowboys defense might be expected to play with a little extra fire as they work to help coach Mike McCarthy enjoy his return to Green Bay ... and to have "Rodgers the Roach'' not enjoy his weekend at all.

