'Crazy' Cowboys Classroom Helping Rookie Sam Williams to Sack Aaron Rodgers' Packers

The Dallas Cowboys are looking at ways to be ready for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, in part by looking at themselves.

"It's crazy,'' rookie pass-rusher Sam Williams said of the 'across the hall' study sessions that saw offensive and defensive coaches swap classrooms with the other units. "I'm still learning football, so it was just a lot of things that the offense do that I didn't know ... How they block, how they run their plays, how they look at the defense to tell which way they're running. Why they're checking ...

"It's crazy. It was a long list of things that I learned."

Williams is in his first NFL season and the learning curve is steep, but he is doing his best to soak up all the information provided by some of the more experienced players in the locker room.

"I feel like it's coming along great," Williams said. "I just stay under the wing of all the other players, keep trying to learn from them and from the rest, just however it turns out."

The 23-year-old had his best game of the season against Detroit, as he recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

But the youngster picked up a knee injury that forced him to miss the 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears as the medical staff did not risk him - an understandable source of frustration for Williams.

"I understood (being held out), but it was kind of frustrating because it was the first game I ever missed in my entire career," Williams said. "But at the same time, this is a job, so I have to be smart, and that kind of leveled out the frustration."

Williams was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, which hopefully bodes well for him on Sunday as the Cowboys face Aaron Rodgers and the flailing Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy's homecoming.

Speaking of Rodgers, Williams had just one thing to say when asked about the Packers quarterback.

"It would be pretty cool to sack him," Williams said.

Dallas (6-2) has the chance to heap more misery on Rodgers and the 3-6 Packers, with Williams hoping he is one of the reasons why that happens.

