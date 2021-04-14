Cowboys to Host Fans' NFL Draft Party At The Star

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host a draft party for fans on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In what will be a partial return to normalcy, the Dallas Cowboys are set to host a draft party for fans at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, April 29. In a press release, the Cowboys laid out how excited they are to once again have a public event in which fans would be able to attend and celebrate their team as they draft for the future.

READ MORE: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith Got Contract Offer - Before Seahawks Visit

The outdoor event will be presented by Miller Light and there are sure to be plenty of activities for fans who attend.

Per the release: "Beginning at 6 p.m., fans can enjoy live NFL Draft coverage, interviews from the War Room, live music and a DJ, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, appearance by Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy, a Cornhole tournament and more! While at The Star, fans can enjoy various restaurants throughout The Star District."

Also of note, Baylor Scott and White Health will have 250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on hand for attendees who make an appointment prior to the draft party.

Fans can also participate in the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day Virtual 5K, which is also being presented by Baylor Scott and White Health. Information for sign up can be found here.

READ MORE: Longhorns Ehlinger: "A Surreal Moment For Me" Meeting with Cowboys

The Cowboys currently hold the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, barring any last minute trades that could see the team move up or down the order. The upcoming season holds a lot of promise as the return of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, coupled with a healthy roster is sure to boost spirits and expectations.

The addition of a top-10 talent to the team will only heighten those expectations and fans can get in on the action on draft night at The Star.

For more information on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day Party presented by Miller Lite you can visit the Dallas Cowboys website here.

CONTINUE READING: Would These Be Cowboys' 'Ideal' First 2 Picks? NFL Draft Tracker