'We Were Close': Cowboys Trade Move for WR Brandin Cooks Got Too 'Complicated' with Texans

The Dallas Cowboys were again at the center of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

And once again, none of the trade-filled hype at the deadline came to fruition. But the dominoes were reportedly close to falling into place for the Cowboys to land Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks who, per a flurry of eye-popping Twitter likes, a cryptic tweet following the passing of the deadline at 3 p.m. CT and an absence from Texans practice on Tuesday, seemed to want a change of scenery.

A source tells CowboysSI.com that "we were close'' to a deal as the Cowboys and Texans were in active discussion centered around Cooks right up to the deadline approaching. However, Cooks' $18 million guaranteed 2023 year on the veteran receiver's 2023 contract created an obstacle that prevented a potential deal from happening.

It was "complicated,'' a source said.

And the "complications'' involved money issues on both sides.

Would Houston help pick up the tab on the contract? Unfortunately for Cooks - who seems displeased at not being moved to a contender, noting on Twitter that he's "covered the lies'' and is done doing so - a deadline on that apparently passed on Monday.

Would Houston do a deal while still eating cap money? That breakdown reads like this: Financially, the Texans would also have taken on $8.782 million in dead money this year and $16.22 million in dead money in 2023 if they had traded Cooks. They would net just $967,533 in net cap savings immediately this year and $10.398 million in 2023.

That's one of the reasons Houston wanted a "second-rounder plus.'' ... which, by the way, one person close to the situation said Dallas finally suggested it was willing to do.

But both sides faced financial obstacles that in the end - maybe right up until almost 2:59 p.m. CT - could not be overcome.

Cooks has totaled 32 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown this season. His catch and receiving totals are both team-high marks for the struggling Texans.

The Cowboys have impressive receiving talent on the roster, but have failed to reach the elite production the team saw last year with both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb for quarterback Dak Prescott to toss the rock to.

But this season, Dallas is averaging the sixth-fewest passing yards (190.6) and have yet to have a pass-catcher top 100 yards in a game

Of course, Prescott's five-game absence this season certainly halted any expectations that the passing offense might've had coming into the year. But with two games now under his belt after returning from his thumb injury, there's more to be desired in the passing game moving forward.

Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore and Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy were interesting names to consider at the deadline, but it appears that a deal for Cooks was the only real trade the Cowboys were close to potentially making.

The Cowboys will host the Texans and potentially a still-disgruntled Cooks on Sunday, Dec. 11 at AT&T Stadium.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

