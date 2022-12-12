Cowboys Jayron Kearse Calls Out Critics' Double Standard After 'Ugly Win'

Constantly receiving criticism, rightfully or wrongfully, comes with being the Dallas Cowboys. "America's Team" is often talked about in victory or defeat, especially after a near-upset loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Winning by four points over a team that was a 17-point underdog was not expected. Trailing that team for most of the game and coming back to win will be described as "ugly."

But that isn't the problem for Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who is citing the critics' double standard.

"When someone else does it, they show they can win the ugly games," Kearse said on Twitter, "when [the] Cowboys do it, they suck."

What Kearse may be getting at: the rival Philadelphia Eagles beat the have-not Indianapolis Colts 17-16 in Week 11, doing so only after overcoming a 13-3 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Were there criticisms and the "Eagles suck" comments then? Maybe so, but probably not comments that matched the high profile of folks taking pokes at the Cowboys.

In any event, the Cowboys - who toughed out a win that included Kearse playing despite hyperextending his knee in pregame warmups - learned a valuable lesson on Sunday, no matter the point spread in Vegas, don't ever "eat the cheese." (Even though they maybe did just that going into Sunday.) It will be a lesson they can apply this coming Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... critics be damned.

Will Kearse and his knee be ready?

"If they don't take the whole knee off, then I'll be alright,'' he joked. "As long as they don't take it from me."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!