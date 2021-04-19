Cowboys HQ At The Star Wins 'Biorisk' Award For Disease Protection Program

As teams around the league are skipping voluntary workouts due to safety concerns, Dallas returns in a clean environment.

Teams throughout the NFL are skipping voluntary workouts due to COVID-19 related safety concerns. The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, as reported on Monday morning by CowboysSI.com, showed up ready to work.

And maybe part of the reason the team feels comfortable doing so is because of its practice facility, with The Star in Frisco achieving a GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a group that ensures facilities "follow a strict cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program."

Monday marked the first day of Phase One of the NFL's offseason program. The league announced its plan for the 2021 offseason in a memo last Wednesday.

Phase One is a four-week program that centers around virtual meetings and limitations on facility and weight-room capacities. The NFL says that during this time teams will try and make the COVID-19 vaccine available for players, staff, and families.

The boycott of the voluntary workouts is being led by DeMarurice Smith and the NFLPA. Statements have been released on behalf of players from several teams around the league, all citing concerns about keeping the players and families free from contracting the coronavirus.

The New England Patriots released a statement on behalf of their players on Wednesday saying, "The threat of COVID-19 is still serious in our community and across the country, and we think it is safer for everyone if we choose to workout on our own." More than half the league's teams are on that path.

The Cowboys players have taken another route ... inside an award-winning facility in Frisco.