Cowboys 'Hypothetical Trade Chatter' for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard?

FRISCO - The 2021 Miami Dolphins have a problem with Xavien Howard, the standout cornerback who failed to show up for the mandatory June minicamp, with head coach Brian Flores confirming the suspicion the absence was related to Howard's displeasure with his contract situation.

The Dallas Cowboys have a need at the position - or, at least, that is the position of Bleacher Report, which is suggesting a “hypothetical” deal in which Dallas packages a 2022 first-round draft pick and o-lineman Connor McGovern for Howard.

The problem withe the "hypothetical'' idea is that with all due respect to B/R, there is nobody here inside The Star who has bothered with such a "hypothetical'' - not only because of the first-pick price, but also because of something else B/R acknowledges (but conveniently ignores): Howard, just two years ago, signed a Miami deal totaling $75 million over five years ...

And wants a new contract.

From our friend Michael Silver, NFL Network: “There’s a lot of trade chatter concerning Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard, who led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020 and is unhappy with his contract. ... There are several teams, all in win-now mode, pondering such a move.''

SI's Alain Poupart adds that "this is clearly a volatile situation,'' and he goes around the NFL to examine the trade market for Howard. (That full story is here.)

The survey takes him to us, CowboysSI.com in Dallas, where we offer these thoughts on any Cowboys connection to a Howard trade idea:

"The Dallas Cowboys have convinced themselves — right or wrong — that with young Trevon Diggs at one corner, and with competition featuring Anthony Brown and rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright at the other, they don’t have to spend any more here. If they get to Oxnard training camp and discover they are wrong, maybe new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will call his buddy Richard Sherman. But it is telling that that phone call hasn’t happened yet at this time."

Poupart makes the point that the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade of 2019 proves "without a doubt that (Dolphins bosses) Chris Grier and Flores aren't afraid of moving a high-profile player if they feel the time has come to move on, so that makes a trade absolutely a potential outcome to this impasse.'' The link details Howard-to-everywhere else ... as we think Dallas is set on exploring and building on what it has on the roster.

"Hypotheticals'' can be fun, but they aren't really "rumors.'' "Trade chatter'' is even more fun, but this chatter isn't about Dallas.As always, the Cowboys could get to training camp and grow unhappy with this cornerback group. But "unhappy'' enough to pay a first-round pick and maybe $20 mil APY to fix it?

The Cowboys are not likely to ever grow that unhappy.

